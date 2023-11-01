Lady Panthers Secure 3-Set Sweep Against Alabama A&M

The Prairie View A&M volleyball team took care of business in three sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-12) to knock off the Alabama A&M Bulldogs Monday.

The conference victory improved Prairie View A&M’s record to 15-12 overall and 10-3 in SWAC action.

Kylee Owens finished with 13 kills on the day to lead the Lady Panthers’ offense while finishing with a hitting percentage of .333. The Lady Panthers also got 12 digs from Jaqueline Nino to lead them defensively.

Game Notes

» Jaqueline Nino had a match-high three aces in the win.

» Prairie View A&M never trailed on the way to winning the second set 25-17.

» Prairie View A&M never trailed on the way to winning the third set 25-12.

» Kylee Owens had a match-high 13 kills for Prairie View A&M.

» Prairie View A&M got a match-high 12 digs from Jaqueline Nino.

» Prairie View A&M attackers were helped by a match-high 41 assists from Leah Lawson.

How It Happened

SET 1 | The Lady Panthers grabbed control of the set-one lead at 2-1 and held the lead the rest of the way to win 25-21. Prairie View A&M led by six points at 21-15 before closing out the set.

SET 2 | Prairie View A&M carried the momentum from a set-one win by earning a 25-17 victory in set number two. The Lady Panthers took a 1-0 lead and never looked back in the set to secure the victory. Prairie View A&M opened up as much as a 10-point lead at 24-14 before closing out the set, totaling 15 kills in the process. The Lady Panthers hit .462 over the course of the set. The Prairie View A&M offense also got a boost from four aces in the stanza.

SET 3 | Prairie View A&M then ended the match with a victory in set number three. The Lady Panthers took a 1-0 lead and never looked back in the set to earn a 25-12 victory. Prairie View A&M opened up as much as a 14-point lead at 24-10 before finishing off the set. The Prairie View A&M offense also got a boost from three aces in the stanza. Prairie View A&M’s front row had a solid defensive performance, blocking four Alabama A&M attacks in the stanza.