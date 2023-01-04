LAMIK Becomes First Texas-based African American-owned Cosmetics Line to be Featured on Home Shopping Network

ABOVE: Kim Roxie’s debut on the Home Shopping Network

Houston-based entrepreneur Kim Roxie has elevated herself once again.

LAMIK, which is an acronym for Love And Makeup In Kindness, was recently featured on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), as LAMIK became the first Texas based African American-owned vegan cosmetics line to be featured on the network.

Roxie appeared before HSN’s 24-hour audience of over 96 million viewers on December 28, 2022, and debuted her latest LAMIK collection of cosmetic products.

“I have worked really hard over the last decade to establish LAMIK as an empowerment brand as opposed to a makeup brand,” said Roxie. “I’m always blown away by who the makeup is touching and who knows about it. A brand isn’t just a brand anymore, it’s a movement and I’m so honored and extremely humbled and excited to be able to share the LAMIK movement on such a huge platform.”

At 21, Roxie opened LAMIK as a brick-and-mortar makeup shop in Houston, to give women of color, all-natural paraben free makeup options for their day-to-day makeup routine. Roxie successfully ran the store for 14 years and was the youngest African American woman to have her products carried in the major department store—Macy’s.

In 2018, Roxie pivoted her business and launched LAMIK 2.0—an E-commerce beauty tech-enabled company. While transitioning into a permanent online platform, Roxie participated in and won the Black Girl Ventures Pitch Competition which led to her partnership with ULTA in 2021. Back in July 2021, the Forward Times announced that LAMIK products would be available on ULTA.com—the largest beauty specialty retailer in the country.

“I started LAMIK because I suffered from Alopecia, and I couldn’t find anything on the market that catered to my needs. My clients are women like me who share similar stories of not feeling seen by the cosmetics industry,” said Roxie. “This is a win for not just me but for every other small Black-owned business, because it tells major corporations and retailers that we have buying power.”

To date, LAMIK has been featured in the Forward Times, Forbes, Essence, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Martha Stewart.com, and was recently featured on CNBC for being named among Jay-Z’s “top black-owned business to know.”