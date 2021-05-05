Landmark Police Reform Has Come to Houston

Will newly announced police reforms bring about true and sustainable change at the Houston Police Department and serve as a model for America as it relates to police accountability?

Back in September 2020, the Houston Forward Times published an article entitled, “Police Reform NOW!” which highlighted the push within the City of Houston to have more accountability and oversight when it comes to the Houston Police Department (HPD) and other law enforcement agencies across the Greater Houston area.

After the murder of native Houstonian George Floyd last year, the Houston Forward Times also pointed out in the aforementioned article that five out of six African American members of the Houston City Council at that time (Martha Castex-Tatum, District K; Jerry Davis, District B; Edward Pollard, District J; Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D; and Tiffany D. Thomas, District F) submitted a letter to Mayor Sylvester Turner strongly suggesting that the City and HPD immediately implement several of the proposed law enforcement policy reforms and policy recommendations they were introducing.

In response to that letter, as well as the outcry for change in the City and across the country, Mayor Turner formed the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform to improve accountability, transparency, change police policies and build mutual trust and respect with the community.

In a landmark announcement made on April 29th, Mayor Turner and the Houston City Council joined newly hired HPD Police Chief Troy Finner, the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform Chair Larry Payne, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse and several others to unveil and announce the City of Houston’s plan to implement a significant number of the recommendations submitted by the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform, which include the following:

Changing HPD’s policy on Body-Worn Cameras that will mandate all video, permissible by law, be released to the public within 30 days

A complete ban on “no-knock” warrants for nonviolent offenses

Providing a verbal warning before using lethal force when possible

Ban on choke-holds

Ban on shooting at a moving vehicle

Revamping and restructuring the Independent Police Oversight Board (IPOB) with a new board chair, new structure of duty, operation, and function

Emphasizing to any police officer that they are duty-bound to intercede and prevent any use of force that is beyond what is reasonable under the circumstances, and they must immediately report the use of such force to an on-duty supervisor

Appointing a full-time Deputy Inspector General for the newly created Office of Policing Reform and Accountability that will conduct independent investigations on police misconduct and will serve as a point of contact for civilians and work in tandem with the Independent Police Oversight Board

Changing how the public can file complaints and access information on a newly designed website with five data dashboards regarding police transparency through the development of a new Police Transparency Dashboard

Investing $25 million in crisis intervention over three years which will include allocating more funding to the My Brother’s Keeper program for youth mentorship, expanding the court diversion programs, altering hiring practices

Significantly expanding clinicians, nurses, and mental health professionals to strengthen Crisis Intervention Units and Domestic Violence Units to be able to handle calls from those with mental illness for the purpose of deescalating

“I believe the work that this task force has done will benefit this City for years to come,” said Mayor Turner. “I do believe what is happening here is transformational, and other cities across the country are taking note.”

Mayor Turner has appointed Stephen Ives to serve as the Board Chair of the newly-reformed Independent Police Oversight Board (IPOB). Ives currently serves as the President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Houston. In addition, Mayor Turner has also appointed Crystal Okorafor to serve as the City’s deputy inspector general in the new office of Policing Reform and Accountability. Okorafor currently serves an assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform recommended that the City also expand existing partnerships between HPD, mental health professionals, and social services organizations to lighten the load on officers when responding to vulnerable populations, such as those experiencing mental health crises, domestic violence, human trafficking, substance abuse, and homelessness.

To implement the crisis intervention recommendations, Mayor Turner announced the City of Houston will also:

Expand crisis case diversion. $272,140 annually to hire four additional counselors

Increase the number of Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams by 18 teams; hire 36 additional clinicians; local mental health authority will need funding to hire. $4.3 million annually

Add six CIRT Teams, six additional counselors and six additional MHD at $2.4 million annually

Implement Clinician Officer Remote Evaluation (CORE) proposal to provide tele-health technology to 80 HPD CIT Trained Officers on patrol. $847,875 annually

Fund Citywide Domestic Abuse Response Team with a victim advocate and forensic nurse examiner $800,000 – $1.2 Million annually

“As a native Houstonian who grew up in underserved communities, I believe this is a very important moment,” said Mayor Turner. “But it is even more gratifying because it was Houstonians who put together these recommendations, and we are now acting on them and will continue to act on implementation. I am also inspired by the council members because it has been a collective effort.”

Last year, Councilmember Edward Pollard (District J) introduced a major reform measure which is debuting as part of these new reforms surrounding the new Police Transparency Dashboard.

“My office has been working for months with HPD, the IT Department, outside consultants, and community activist to develop the city’s first of its kind online portal to track police misconduct, report complaints online, and house relevant data,” said Councilmember Pollard. “The policing reform and accountability dashboard will measure total disciplinary actions taken against officers, filtered by date, reason, and how many days an officer was suspended. The data will provide the number of years the officer has been on the force. The dashboard will measure data on traffic stops by race, ethnicity and gender, as well as use of force data filtered by date, race, reason and outcome. The purpose of the dashboard is to be an accountability tool for the public in a transparent fashion to capture actions of officers and the department with real numbers.”

In an exclusive interview with the Forward Times last month, Chief Finner indicated that one of his top immediate focuses as the new police chief of HPD would not only be addressing violent crime, but building trust with the community, focusing on transparency and ensuring that good police officers are fully supported and appreciated. Since taken the helm, he has been working collaboratively with Mayor Turner and key stakeholders to ensure these recommendations are fully implemented and help to improve relations between HPD and the community by ensuring internal accountability within the department related to police officer conduct and accountability.

All of these recommendations being implemented should enhance and strengthen the executive order (Executive Order 1-67) that Mayor Turner signed into law in June 2020, which implemented or reinforced specific police reforms at HPD, such as:

Only allowing law enforcement officers to use an amount of force that is “objectively reasonable” to successfully protect themselves and others during an arrest or while dealing with members of the community, suspects or prisoners

Making it mandatory for officers to use de-escalation techniques and requiring HPD to continuously develop, update and train officers in de-escalation techniques

Officers making every effort to de-escalate a situation and use other available alternatives before resorting to the use of deadly force

Reporting all uses of deadly force by a police officer to the Independent Police Oversight Board

Prohibiting any law enforcement officer from firing a firearm at a moving vehicle unless it is “objectively necessary to protect the officer or others from imminent serious bodily injury or death.”

Banning officers from using chokeholds and strangleholds

Prohibiting officers from placing their knee, foot or body weight on the neck of a suspect

Prohibiting no-knock warrants, unless they are signed off on by the chief of police or their designee and the warrant has been signed off on by a district judge

Ensuring all officers involved in executing a no-knock warrant are wearing body cameras

Emphasizing to any police officer that they are duty-bound to intercede and prevent any use of force that is beyond what is reasonable under the circumstances, and they must immediately report the use of such force to an on-duty supervisor

These changes at the local level are welcomed changes to many, but there are other happenings taking place at the state level. During this 87th Legislative Session, this past week, the Texas House approved three police reform measures that would require Texas law enforcement agencies to implement more uniform and substantive disciplinary actions for officer misconduct, bar officers from arresting people for fine-only traffic offenses and require corroboration of undercover officer testimony.

Also last week, two criminal justice reform bills were passed unanimously out of the Texas Senate. One of those bills, authored by State Senator Borris Miles (D-Houston), is Senate Bill 68 which requires an officer to intervene in order to stop or prevent another officer from using excessive force and makes it harder for officers who use excessive force to be protected. The other bill, Senate Bill 2212 was authored by State Senator Royce West (D-Dallas), which requires police officers to call for immediate medical help if a suspect is injured.

“This is a historical moment for the Black and brown people of Texas who have been subjected to the discriminatory, shameful, and inexcusable criminal justice system,” said Sen. Miles. “We’ve seen far too many cases where an officer witnesses a fellow officer use excessive force but refuses to intervene because they believe it could jeopardize their career. Senate Bill 68 George Floyd would be alive today if there was a duty to intervene for the officers watching Derek Chauvin using excessive force. Senate Bill 68 will save lives. We need to continue to pass legislation that reforms how all police officers operate – not just the “bad apples”, and Senate Bill 68 is a first step in that direction.”

The collaborative effort put forth by the African American members of Houston City Council, Mayor Turner, the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform, other elected officials, community activists, and so many others to help push these reforms forward should be applauded and now is the time to ensure there is accountability mechanisms in place so that there is autonomy in citizen oversight, subpoena power and city funding.

The Forward Times will continue to monitor the changes and the continued push for legislation at the state and federal levels.