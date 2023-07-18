Leela James is Back With A New Single & Video, “Right Back In It”!

Houston, Texas– The summer is about to heat up with R&B and soul singer-songwriter Leela James’ new single and video, “Right Back In It”. The highly anticipated single is the follow-up to her 2021 #1 smash, “Complicated” and is written by Leela and Franci Richard and produced by Rex Rideout. The suspenseful music video explores deep love and romance between two fugitives that are on the run, but nothing matters more than their getting “Right Back In It”.

The creative music video, filmed in Houston, has a cameo from Houston-based rapper, Lil Flip and is produced by Dang Films. Leela James continues to wow audiences with her unique style, powerful voice, and SOUL! She has not slowed down this year, touring with Maxwell, Fantasia, and Anthony Hamilton.

“My music is my art and I’m always excited to share my craft with the world. Right Back In It is special as it highlights the importance of getting back to yourself, getting back to love, and getting back to what makes you feel good,” says Leela James.

She has plans to implement a special initiative for current female HBCU students this fall that will help them get “Right Back In It” with their academic focus and preparing them mentally ready to tackle their life’s goals. “Right Back In It” is the first single from Leela’s upcoming project that will be released in the Fall of 2023. Tour dates are scheduled throughout the US and Europe.

Watch The Official Music Video Here:

About Leela James:

Leela’s music is a constant reminder of what it is to be human – to love, to regret, and to dream. Leela’s successful career first began when she burst onto the scene in 2006 with her debut album, A Change is Gonna Come . She has since collaborated with the best producers, toured successfully across the US and Europe with some of the biggest names in R&B, performed on the ABC hit show, “Dancing with the Stars,” and starred on TV One’s “R&B Divas: Los Angeles”, amongst different guest appearances on a host of shows.

Leela’s talents are undeniable amongst her peers in the industry, and her music continues to resonate with core fans today. This songbird has earned countless spots on the Billboard charts, including No. 1 on Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Charts and No. 8 on Billboard Urban Adult Song of the Year for hit single “Complicated” from her latest album “See Me”. Leela’s classic albums have also earned nominations for “Outstanding New Artist” at the NAACP Image Awards (2008), “Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist” at the Soul Train Music Awards (2008), and scoring her first award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her 2014 single “Fall for You”, now certified gold, selling more than 500,000 equivalent units.