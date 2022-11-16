Legendary Gospel Recording Artist & Label Executive Doug Williams Launches DLW Music Group, Set to Release New Holiday Single

“An Unusual Child” featuring Gerald Albright Available Late November

Doug Williams is synonymous with quality traditional gospel music boasting contemporary inflections that satisfies the heart and touches the soul. He recently announced his new label, DLW Music Group, and a new holiday single featuring Grammy Award winning saxophonist Gerald Albright.

“An Unusual Child” featuring Gerald Albright will be available on all music platforms in late November.

“I started to feel a tug in my spirit in 2020 during the pandemic that it was time to start my own label,” says Williams. “I had recently retired from Blackberry Records, so I was reluctant at first, but the Holy Spirit kept prompting me to move and I was obedient.”

During this time, Williams’ creativity was also sparked: he began writing songs and eventually enlisted long-time co-producer Stan Jones to help bring them to life. Their unmistakable musical alchemy resulted in an album that will be released on DLW Music Group in 2023, as well as “An Unusual Child” – the new single available for the 2022 holiday season.

“An Unusual Child” is simultaneously reflective and mellow, uplifting and joyous as Williams, Albright and their ethereal background vocalists take listeners on a beautiful journey of adoration for Christ.

“I want people to be uplifted and encouraged during this Holiday season just knowing that we have a Savior who’s continuously working on our behalf,” says Williams. “I heard a preacher speaking about ‘an unusual child’ and that sparked the whole concept inside of me. He was an unusual child with an unusual assignment, and we are blessed that God gave us a Savior through His son Jesus Christ.”

“An Unusual Child” will be available everywhere that digital music is sold and streamed. More information about Doug Williams’ 2023 album “Colour Of Love” will be announced soon.

ABOUT DOUG WILLIAMS: Doug Williams is an original member of the acclaimed Williams Brothers, which was founded in 1960 by their father, the late Leon “Pop” Williams. The Williams Brothers have released 42 albums to date, received five Grammy nominations and have been inducted into the International Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Doug was also the CEO of Blackberry Records, which for 28 years was home to The Williams Brothers and other seminal Gospel music artists. Williams was a catalyst behind the seven Grammy nominations, 19 Stellar Awards and numerous other accolades that Blackberry Records amassed. He was instrumental in signing such artists as Bishop Paul S. Morton, the Canton Spirituals, the Williams Brothers and many others. Williams retired as CEO of Blackberry Records in 2019, and in 2022 announced his new label DLW Music Group.