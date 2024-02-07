Legendary Houston Radio Maverick Madd Hatta Returns to Majic 102.1, Launching The Madd Hatta Show

ABOVE: Houston radio legend, Madd Hatta

Radio One Houston recently announced the triumphant return of THE Houston radio legend, Madd Hatta, to the iconic Majic 102.1, Houston’s premiere R&B station. Hatta will be debuting the all-new afternoon drive show, “The Madd Hatta Show,” which will air weekdays from 2 pm to 7 pm, launching Monday, February 12, 2024.

Madd Hatta’s illustrious career began immediately after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University, where he quickly rose to dominate the Greensboro market. His rising star then led him to Houston in 1993, where he debuted on Majic 102.1 nights. He steadily rose, ascending to new heights, as host of the afternoon show at 97.9 The Box in 1995, and soon after, moving to mornings, where he created the groundbreaking “Madd Hatta Morning Show,” on 97.9 The Box, in 2001. Hatta captivated audiences with his infectious energy and unparalleled expertise, elevating those around him, and earning innumerable accolades, including prestigious Marconi nominations, and Billboard Magazine’s Air Personality of the Year award.

As the host of Houston’s consistent #1 morning radio show, Madd Hatta established himself as a true radio icon, and used his status to positively influence the culture, elevate artists, and lift the community, all while he continued dominating the Houston airwaves.

His induction into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2014, while still leading the market, is a true testament to his enduring legacy and impact on the airwaves, and the industry.

During his four-year hiatus from full-time hosting, Madd Hatta further demonstrated his commitment to community service by giving back to the School of Communications students at Texas Southern University, and taking on the role of Operations Manager over KTSU, while serving as the Content Director for their hip-hop and R&B station, The Vibe.

In addition, he founded The Madd Hatta Cares! Foundation, and in October 2023, he launched the ‘I Am the Dream’ Scholarship Contest, which awarded $10,000 in scholarship money to 10 School of Communications students, based on their expression of why they are The Dream in honor of the 60th Anniversary of The March on Washington, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I look forward to once again providing the community with intriguing and fun entertainment, with the hopes of helping and enlightening as many listeners of this incredible heritage station called Majic 102.1 while elevating the community” said Madd Hatta.

Pam McKay, Vice President of Radio One Houston expressed her excitement, by stating, “I am thrilled to welcome Madd Hatta back to MAJIC 102.1! His passion for radio, and deep connection with our audience, makes him the perfect addition to our lineup! We look forward to sharing in his continued success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter with us!”

Prepare for an exhilarating journey as Madd Hatta returns to the airwaves, bringing his unique blend of energy, expertise, and community commitment to The Madd Hatta Show. Tune in to Majic on 102.1FM and MyHoustonMajic.com, starting February 12, 2024, and experience the return of a true radio pioneer.