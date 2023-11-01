Lemon-Lime Light Media Honors 35 Local Men During Inaugural First Class Men of Houston Dinner

ABOVE: Lemon-Lime Light Media CEO, La’Torria Lemon, pictured with 2023 First Class Men of Houston Honorees

Houston-based, award-winning Public Relations Firm, Lemon-Lime Light Media, recently hosted a dinner at The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum to celebrate men of Houston who are leading in their careers, accomplishing goals, serving the community, and exuding class.

The First Class Men of Houston Dinner was created by La’Torria Lemon, the CEO/ Founder of Lemon-Lime Light Media, and the two-hour dinner experience consisted of guests and honorees taking a flight to their destiny through Lemon-Lime Light Media Airlines. As guests arrived, they were greeted by Lemon-Lime Light Media Airline’s flight attendants. Each guest was able to experience cuisines from around the world including food from Italy, Mexico, Japan, Africa, and of course, America. After enjoying cuisines from around the world, they took a flight to Loretto, Kentucky, which is where Maker’s Mark was created. Signature drinks in Loretto then led guests to their seats where they were greeted by the pilot of the event, along with the co-pilot (announcer), Nicole Rocherlyn of The N. Love Show.

In essence of the theme, guests witnessed a top-notch routine from a High School Step Team—The Royal Duchess under the leadership of Bryce Dill. After the performance, Pastor Yosika Berrod of House of Prayer and Life prayed over all the honorees. As honorees received their awards, you could feel the positive energy, gratitude, and pure success in the room.

As part of this inaugural event, 35 men received awards.

This year’s honorees for 2023 were:

Mathew Knowles, Entrepreneur

Steve Rogers, Owner of Bar 5015/Co-Owner of The Warwick, The Rockhouse, Prospect Park, and Off The Record

Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon, Founder of Wreckshop Records

Anthony Lemon, Wilderness Workers of God

Ed Warren, Founder of Gas Gods

Marcus D. Wiley, Comedian and Nationally-Syndicated Radio Personality

Zacardi Cortez, Gospel Singer

Lil Keke, Rapper and Originator of 713 Day

Z-Ro, Rapper/CEO of OneDeep Entertainment

Max Bozeman II, Owner of The Greasy Spoon

Keith “Mr. D-Mars” Davis Sr., Owner of D-Mars

Roderick Batson, Owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Darien Smith, Music Executive

Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, CEO of The Buffalo National Museum

Sama’anAshrawi, Writer/Director/Producer

Eric “Bone” York, Entertainment Manager

Stephen Jung, Celebrity Chiropractor

Lemarcus Newman, Former NFL Player/The Obama Foundation/Philanthropist

Derrick Banes, Multicultural Manager for Beam Suntory Brands

Kenneth Morris, Pilot/Navy Vet

Joshua Dada, CEO of Entertainment Connect

Peter Allen, Owner of 953 Jamz

Robert Gamble, Award Winning DJ

Lah Pat, Recording Artist

Teryl “T.Gray” Gray, Former Houston Rockets Announcer/Creative DJ

Tex, CEO of Hustletown Music

Joseph Williams, Director of PR for Starz

Richard Harper, President of HBCU Alumni Association

David Settle, Radio Personality/ Photographer

Devaughn Douglas, Entertainment journalist

Ray Shackelford, National Urban League

Chad Brawley, Gospel Singer/ Pastor

Justin Martin, ESQ-Ijustgothit.com

Rodney Jones, Rodney Jones Law Group PC/Philanthropist

Emilian White, Entrepreneur

Jonathan “JCook” Cook, Promotions Director for Radio One Houston

Patrick Warren, Music Producer

Gary Hamilton, Entertainment Journalist, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Although the bios of each honoree was read, Lemon provided additional personal insight about each guest.

Award-winning DJ and former Houston Rockets announcer, T.Gray was provided an award, but Lemon went further by explaining how at the age of 13, her father had picked her up from school after being bullied on the bus and during class by classmates. The bullying had been an ongoing thing and on that particular day, La’Torria was beyond discouraged and didn’t want to return to school. Her father, Anthony Lemon, took her to 97.9 The Box to meet her idol, T.Gray. During their impromptu meeting, T.Gray encouraged her, gave her knowledge, and told her “You’re going to be successful.” It was those words that constantly replayed in La’Torria’s head and led her to reach her goals. She awarded T.Gray with his award after sharing that emotional story.

“I have had it on my heart for three years to have a First Class Men of Houston Dinner,” said Lemon. “This event was special for everyone who was in attendance and apart. I am forever grateful to be surrounded by amazing men that I admire.”

This event was made possible by amazing event partners, Forever Yours Creations, Gas Gods, We Care Rx, Platinum Pat, Luxe Life Realty Group, Innovating Marketing, Polaris Sling Shot, and Maker’s Mark.