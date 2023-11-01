Lemon-Lime Light Media Honors 35 Local Men During Inaugural First Class Men of Houston Dinner

ABOVE: Lemon-Lime Light Media CEO, La’Torria Lemon, pictured with 2023 First Class Men of Houston Honorees
Houston-based, award-winning Public Relations Firm, Lemon-Lime Light Media, recently hosted a dinner at The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum to celebrate men of Houston who are leading in their careers, accomplishing goals, serving the community, and exuding class.
The First Class Men of Houston Dinner was created by La’Torria Lemon, the CEO/ Founder of Lemon-Lime Light Media, and the two-hour dinner experience consisted of guests and honorees taking a flight to their destiny through Lemon-Lime Light Media Airlines. As guests arrived, they were greeted by Lemon-Lime Light Media Airline’s flight attendants. Each guest was able to experience cuisines from around the world including food from Italy, Mexico, Japan, Africa, and of course, America. After enjoying cuisines from around the world, they took a flight to Loretto, Kentucky, which is where Maker’s Mark was created. Signature drinks in Loretto then led guests to their seats where they were greeted by the pilot of the event, along with the co-pilot (announcer), Nicole Rocherlyn of The N. Love Show.
In essence of the theme, guests witnessed a top-notch routine from a High School Step Team—The Royal Duchess under the leadership of Bryce Dill. After the performance, Pastor Yosika Berrod of House of Prayer and Life prayed over all the honorees. As honorees received their awards, you could feel the positive energy, gratitude, and pure success in the room.
As part of this inaugural event, 35 men received awards.
This year’s honorees for 2023 were:
- Mathew Knowles, Entrepreneur
- Steve Rogers, Owner of Bar 5015/Co-Owner of The Warwick, The Rockhouse, Prospect Park, and Off The Record
- Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon, Founder of Wreckshop Records
- Anthony Lemon, Wilderness Workers of God
- Ed Warren, Founder of Gas Gods
- Marcus D. Wiley, Comedian and Nationally-Syndicated Radio Personality
- Zacardi Cortez, Gospel Singer
- Lil Keke, Rapper and Originator of 713 Day
- Z-Ro, Rapper/CEO of OneDeep Entertainment
- Max Bozeman II, Owner of The Greasy Spoon
- Keith “Mr. D-Mars” Davis Sr., Owner of D-Mars
- Roderick Batson, Owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
- Darien Smith, Music Executive
- Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, CEO of The Buffalo National Museum
- Sama’anAshrawi, Writer/Director/Producer
- Eric “Bone” York, Entertainment Manager
- Stephen Jung, Celebrity Chiropractor
- Lemarcus Newman, Former NFL Player/The Obama Foundation/Philanthropist
- Derrick Banes, Multicultural Manager for Beam Suntory Brands
- Kenneth Morris, Pilot/Navy Vet
- Joshua Dada, CEO of Entertainment Connect
- Peter Allen, Owner of 953 Jamz
- Robert Gamble, Award Winning DJ
- Lah Pat, Recording Artist
- Teryl “T.Gray” Gray, Former Houston Rockets Announcer/Creative DJ
- Tex, CEO of Hustletown Music
- Joseph Williams, Director of PR for Starz
- Richard Harper, President of HBCU Alumni Association
- David Settle, Radio Personality/ Photographer
- Devaughn Douglas, Entertainment journalist
- Ray Shackelford, National Urban League
- Chad Brawley, Gospel Singer/ Pastor
- Justin Martin, ESQ-Ijustgothit.com
- Rodney Jones, Rodney Jones Law Group PC/Philanthropist
- Emilian White, Entrepreneur
- Jonathan “JCook” Cook, Promotions Director for Radio One Houston
- Patrick Warren, Music Producer
- Gary Hamilton, Entertainment Journalist, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Although the bios of each honoree was read, Lemon provided additional personal insight about each guest.
Award-winning DJ and former Houston Rockets announcer, T.Gray was provided an award, but Lemon went further by explaining how at the age of 13, her father had picked her up from school after being bullied on the bus and during class by classmates. The bullying had been an ongoing thing and on that particular day, La’Torria was beyond discouraged and didn’t want to return to school. Her father, Anthony Lemon, took her to 97.9 The Box to meet her idol, T.Gray. During their impromptu meeting, T.Gray encouraged her, gave her knowledge, and told her “You’re going to be successful.” It was those words that constantly replayed in La’Torria’s head and led her to reach her goals. She awarded T.Gray with his award after sharing that emotional story.
“I have had it on my heart for three years to have a First Class Men of Houston Dinner,” said Lemon. “This event was special for everyone who was in attendance and apart. I am forever grateful to be surrounded by amazing men that I admire.”
This event was made possible by amazing event partners, Forever Yours Creations, Gas Gods, We Care Rx, Platinum Pat, Luxe Life Realty Group, Innovating Marketing, Polaris Sling Shot, and Maker’s Mark.