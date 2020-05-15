EntertainmentFeatured

Lenora Delivers ‘Cool’ New Single

by Jordan Harris
Lenora delivers chill vibes on her new single, “Cool”.

The rising Houston songstress released the Beanz N Kornbread produced track on Friday, May 15 as she gears up for her debut album due Summer 2020.

I get a bad rep cause they say I’m cocky fresh when it’s really in they heads, I be chillin, Lenora declares over a soulful and percussive beat. 

When asked what makes her “cool” Lenora replied, 

“I’m down-to-earth, a goofball and surprisingly very approachable although most people initially feel that I’m not. I think people have also had this misconception that I’m this unattainable figure when really I’m just a cool girl from Hiram Clarke (in Houston, TX) who happens to be a singing fairy godmother.”

Cool follows Lenora’s Slim Thug assisted remix to “Relax” which was also produced by the legendary duo Beanz N Kornbread. 

Lenora’s upcoming album will deliver a promising follow up to Cool & Relax and will equally set the tone for Lenora’s fans, who expect a soulful and passionate, yet relatable record. 

“Two words… get ready,” Lenora exclaims referring to her upcoming album. “It’s genre-bending, feel good music for everyone, especially for women. I wrote it for us and I can’t wait for the world to experience it.”

Cool is available on all streaming platforms at the following link: song.link/lenoracool

More information on Lenora can be found on her IG @sincerelylenora

All Photography, styling and beauty by RIOT MUSE

