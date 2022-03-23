Lessons from Great Women

For much of history, women were not considered “great”, and they were not asked their opinions on most things, especially success. Multiply it times one hundred for women of color, but here are eight awesome lessons from awesome women of color in honor of Women’s History Month.

Do the Work – “There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.” – Indira Gandhi, India’s first (and only) female prime minister. We are trained to look for shortcuts rather than put our hands to the plow and do the work. Instead, there are people who want success and the money associated it without actually working to achieve it. However, real success only comes if we actually do the work. Success without having done the work is hollow.

Mistakes are not Failure – “Failure is an important part of your growth and developing resilience. Don’t be afraid to fail.” – Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the US. Michelle understands that failure sucks, but it should not be your defining moment. We must realize that there is no growth without failure, and we have to embrace that failure is a part of achieving success, when you invest yourself in something not knowing if it is going to turn out the way that you expected it. What matters is how you respond to it and what you do next. Learn the lesson and refuse to let it stop you.

– “Failure is an important part of your growth and developing resilience. Don’t be afraid to fail.” – Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the US. Michelle understands that failure sucks, but it should not be your defining moment. We must realize that there is no growth without failure, and we have to embrace that failure is a part of achieving success, when you invest yourself in something not knowing if it is going to turn out the way that you expected it. What matters is how you respond to it and what you do next. Learn the lesson and refuse to let it stop you. Embrace Fear – If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough.” – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize winner. Fear can be a helpful guide to tell us that we are getting closer to our highest purpose, and we are doing something that is highly impactful. If you are not scared by a goal that you set for yourself, it simply means you are not challenging yourself. Your dreams are not big enough if you can accomplish it by yourself.

Real Wealth is Community – “My object in life is not simply to make money for myself.” – Madam C. J. Walker, the first self-made African American millionaire. We do not talk enough about the incredible life of Madam C.J. Walker, an entrepreneur who was determined to build her own wealth, and to enrich others in her community along the way. I learned more about her life in the Netflix series “Self Made”. She grew up in poverty and knew she would not be satisfied if she only enriched herself without making things better for her community. It is a lesson for us all to ask, how we can use our own opportunities and advantages to create opportunities for others?

Generosity and an Abundance Mindset Will Serve You Well – “If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.” – Oprah Winfrey, multi-billionaire and the Founder of the television network, OWN. Psychological research tells us that giving of ourselves, both our time and money, makes us feel better about ourselves, more grateful for what we

have, and happier overall, in addition to strengthening our communities and helping those less fortunate at the same time. A scarcity mindset is very destructive in which you focus on what you don’t have rather than an abundance mindset in which you focus on what you do have.

Pursue the Things You Love Most – “You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.” – Maya Angelou, author, poet, and civil rights activist. Being accomplished at something does not have to mean getting a paycheck to do it, nor does it require public recognition. It could be something you do privately for your own enjoyment and nothing else. Doing something without regard for money is an important because our decisions are different when they are profit driven.

Claim Your Power – “We as women should shine light on our accomplishments and not feel egotistical when we do. It’s a way to let the world know that we as women can accomplish great things!” – Dolores Huerta, founder of the United Farm Workers.

“Women’s empowerment” suggests we are being granted some small amount of power by those who already possess it, in the amounts they choose to grant. But those in power never asked permission or waited patiently to be gifted what they felt was theirs. They did not shrink themselves to make others feel better about themselves. They did not hesitate to shout their accomplishments because of how it might make them look. They took that power and stood in it without shame. Instead of “being empowered”, let us claim our own power: use our voice, cheer our accomplishments, and live to our full potential.

Know What You Stand For – “Stand for something or you will fall for anything. Today’s mighty oak is yesterday’s nut that held its ground.” – Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist. This may not seem like it is a money lesson, but it is one. We make decisions every day that have real-world implications for other people and the planet. Making no decision is a decision as well, choose consciously. Know what you stand for and recognize that your money is the single biggest expression of your values.

The women who gave us these lessons are a huge inspiration to me and to so many other people, and their fights for justice paved the way for me and future generations to struggle less. While it may feel like it is a man’s world, women are making great strides every day and should be celebrated every month, not just one month that someone in “power” set aside to honor women. Let us carry their lessons into the world, do great things, and use our voice unapologetically!