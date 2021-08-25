Let’s Try a Reset

Speaking Mental Health

We are in a digital age, and most of our communication is done on a cell phone, not a land line. Cell phones are convenient because they are small, they are mobile, they are smart, and they can capture and store a massive amount of information. Cell phones are like mini, hand-held computers. But there comes a point in the life of the cell phone, after so much usage, after so much information, after so many things being stored, it no longer functions at optimum capacity.

When you get to a point where you have almost maxed out on your storage on your phone, you will get notifications to remind you that your storage is almost full; you can delete items/apps you do not need, move them to a cloud, or buy more storage. A thing to remember is that once the storage gets full, you cannot add anything else to your phone. Perhaps your phone starts freezing or maybe it gets slow, or you notice your battery life has significantly declined. All these things happen during the short life cycle of your cell phone, and you must decide. Do you remove items, do you buy more storage, do you buy a refurbished phone, or do you perform a factory reset?

A factory reset is a software restore of an electronic device to its original system by erasing all the information stored on the device to restore the device to its original manufacturer settings. It is often done to fix an issue with a device.

If you have ever tried to keep a phone longer than two years, it is possible that you encountered one of these scenarios. Well, the year 2020 attempted to do a factory reset on all our lives. At one point, we paused long enough to do some self-reflection and reassess our lives to determine what we deem as valuable and non-replaceable.

But is it possible to do a factory reset on our mental? Maybe the better question is, how can we be proactive in resetting our mental to maintain optimal functioning? The truth is, we cannot erase from our minds all the things that happened to us in our lifetime. However, we can sit with a therapist to help us process and work through some things that are taking up too much space in our minds and causing us decreased and limited productivity and positivity. We can talk to a therapist to help us compartmentalize and put some things in proper places and spaces so those things will not hinder us from forward progress. Consequently, we can also talk to a therapist to help us work through those traumatic events that have caused us to be slow, stuck, or downright frozen.

While we may not be able to do a factory reset on our mental, we can take the steps to enjoy life from a better mental state. We can be proactive in maintaining our mental health through being intentional about setting and keeping appointments with our therapists, not just during moments of crisis, but also as routine check-ups. You owe it to yourself to be healthy in every area of your life. Take charge of your mental health and reset when you need to do it!

