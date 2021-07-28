Lil Nas X Teams Up with The Bail Project to Help End Cash Bail with ‘Bail X Fund’

With the release of “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X isn’t just doing time in “Montero State Prison” — he’s doing his part to help get others out.

Alongside the release of his new single and video, which depicts the rapper springing himself from a fictional jail, Lil Nas X announced his new collaboration with The Bail Project. Titled the “Bail X Fund,” the new initiative sees the rapper raising money to help pay cash bail to those who can’t afford it, and aims to help The Bail Project’s goal of bringing an end to the cash bail system in the United States.

Lil Nas X in “Industry Baby” music video

In a letter released with the new initiative, Lil Nas X said that he wanted to use his platform to help bring about needed reform. “True freedom requires real change in how the criminal justice system works. Starting with cash bail,” he wrote. “This isn’t just theoretical for me. It’s personal. I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. And I know the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on Black Americans.”

The Bail Project’s national revolving bail fund helps pay bail for those who need it, with the money ultimately being circulated back into the fund to help free others. To date, the Bail Project has provided over $47 million in bail assistance for over 17,000 people.

“Ending cash bail is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time. Donate what you can to the Bail X Fund,” Lil Nas wrote. “Let’s bring people home & let’s fight for freedom and equality.”