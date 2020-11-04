Lizzo Hilariously Dresses Up as the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence’s Head for Halloween

Forget “good”—Grammy winner Lizzo was feeling fly as hell in her Halloween costume.

On Oct. 31, the “Juice” singer took to her Instagram Story to show off the outfit she chose for the spooky holiday. Instead of dressing up like a more traditional creature (say, a cat or a mouse) Lizzo decided to pull out all the stops and rock a fly costume.

And it wasn’t just any fly the singer was portraying. This particular insect is the one that landed upon Vice President Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Kamala Harris. The incident sparked a bunch of memes, and even an opening segment of Saturday Night Live.

In addition to pictures of her dressed as the fly, Lizzo made a video of her twerking on top of the VP’s head, set to the song “I Don’t F—k With You” by Big Sean. The artist also stuck “I Voted” stickers to her costume, encouraging her fans to get out and cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Lizzo, who is spending the week on a tropical island with friends, isn’t the only celebrity getting creative with their costume this year.

Heidi Klum, who throws a huge Halloween bash every year, skipped the usual festivities and made a short horror film with her family instead. In the video, Heidi camouflaged into parts of her house in order to avoid her zombified children.

Lil Nas X dressed up as Nicki Minaj in her “Super Bass” music video, complete with a long pink wig,.

Could Lizzo use her fly costume as inspiration for a future music video? It would certainly be a buzzy move if so!