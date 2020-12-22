Lizzo Surprises Her Mother with a New Car for Christmas

Houston superstar Lizzo recently bought her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, a brand new car for Christmas. The star shared a touching video of her surprising her mom with the lavish gift on her Instagram page.

Johnson-Jefferson was led out to the driveway with her eyes covered before being presented with her new ride. “You see these things on television and you never expect it to happen to you,” the proud mom exclaimed as she walked over to the black Audi.

Johnson-Jefferson was moved to tears by her daughter’s generosity. She began crying in the clip before embracing her child.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” Lizzo wrote in the caption. The singer feels ‘Good As Hell’ about being able to provide the special gift after years of struggling.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” Lizzo continued. “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

The Grammy award-winning singer has been vocal about the financial challenges and mental health struggles she endured following her father’s death. She withdrew from the University of Houston and faced depression.

“I kind of really gave up,” she said on CBS This Morning.

Lizzo revealed that before she was able to gift cars she was living in one. “I was depressed. I didn’t have a purpose, like I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, ‘Oh can I sleep on your couch,’ and that eventually, I got really guilt-ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru,” she said.

“That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep.”