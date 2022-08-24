Entertainment

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow to Co-Host 2022 VMAs

by Chelsea Lenora White
Taking a more “innovative and unique approach,” MTV recently announced that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow will co-host the 2022 VMAs. The three emcees will introduce the biggest moments and announce performers, presenters, and winners at the upcoming live affair.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Nicki Minaj attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

This would be LL’s first time presenting on the award show in 22 years. The Queens native took home his first VMA in 1991 for his “Mama Said Knock You Out” video and became a Video Vanguard recipient in 1997.

Minaj is this year’s Video Vanguard recipient, who will be performing for the first time since 2018. She won her first VMA for Best Hip-Hop Video in 2011. Meanwhile, “First Class” rapper Jack Harlow is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nominations this year and is set to make his solo performance debut.

Harlow was recently added as a performer, alongside Houston’s own, Lizzo. The latter will perform her latest single, “2 Be Loved,” from her new album, Special. She is also up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

The 2022 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will broadcast on MTV as well as BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, VH1, and for the third year on The CW Network.

