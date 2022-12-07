LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells is Curating a Hip-Hop Cruise in 2023

In 2023, LL Cool J is taking Rock The Bells Festival to the sea. Four months after co-headlining the throwback music festival in Queens, it’s been announced that LL’s platform will curate “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with media company Sixthman. To honor and celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the cruise will set sail from Miami to the Bahamas on November 13 to November 17, 2023.

The cruise will kick off with an inaugural “Welcome to Miami” performance by Miami rap veterans Trick Daddy and Trina on the ship’s pool deck. Held throughout the ship will be MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, tattoos, basketball and pool deck parties with Kid Capri as resident DJ.

“At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can’t wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages,” Rock The Bells President James Cuthbert said. “We’re excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

“We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock The Bells Festival at Sea,” Jeff Cuellar, Sixthamn VP of Events, Marketing & Community said. “From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience and I can’t think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean.”

Reservations are available to book now. Attendees that purchase their cabin before January 18, 2023 will be invited to meet Trick Daddy and Trina at a private cocktail happy hour prior to setting sail.