Local Black Family-Owned Restaurant Awards Ten Local High School Graduates with $10,000 in Scholarships

For the past four years, Burns Original Bar-B-Que has awarded recent high school graduates in the Greater Houston area with scholarships to further their educational goals.

As the Burns family prepares to celebrate 50 years in business, they proudly honored students who will be headed to college in Fall 2022. With over 90 applicants, the team carefully selected the top 10 choices that fit the established criteria.

This year’s recipients received a $1,000 scholarship, a gift bag filled with tools to help them be successful during their first semester, and lunch provided for their families at Burns.

“We are proud of these students,” said Cory Crawford, owner of Burns Original Bar-B-Que. Each year it fulfills me and my family to be able to provide scholarships to students. We plan to continue to serve in this capacity as we have heard success stories from previous students that we have helped.”

This year’s Burns Original Bar-B-Que scholarship recipients are:

Nickerra S. of Shadow Creek High School going to Southern University

Vashon A. of Blanson of CTE High School going to Prairie View A&M

Kennadee L. of Channelview High School going to Lamar University

Jayden B. of Summer Creek High School going to Louisiana State University

Taylor P. of Lamar High School going to Xavier University of Louisiana

Ky’Una J. of Northside High School going to Lamar University

Mackenzie D. Benjamin of O’Davis High School going to Wichita State University

Logan L. of Young Women’s College Prep Academy going to Spelman College

Tierra A. of Westfield High School going to Texas Southern University

Autumn M. of Second Baptist going to Baylor University

Back in 1973, Roy Burns Sr. started Burns Original Bar-B-Que by selling barbecue to the Acres Home community in Houston. Today, Burns Original BBQ, and their sister restaurant Burns Burger Shack, are Texas staples that people come from all over the world to taste. Due to the overwhelming love of Burns Original BBQ, people have demanded that the BBQ hotspot cater their events, big and small, and they have for years. The Burns family is committed to helping their community as they provide scholarships, free food, and host community events yearly.