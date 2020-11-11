Local Houston Developers Present Groundbreaking Event to Launch Grand Park Square Located in Houston’s Greater OST/South Union Area

Young Black entrepreneurs will invest in this new urban planned development to reenergize the historic neighborhood and its residents Houston

A groundbreaking event to commemorate the beginning of a new 16 single-family home urban planned community in Houston’s Greater OST/South Union area will be held on November 14th, 2020, which will be the first in its zip code in over 10 years.

The development, Grand Park Square, is seeking to reenergize and reinvigorate a community that is ready for a positive transformation, but most importantly, redefine what a home should be.

The groundbreaking event for Grand Park Square will include attendees such as Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz (City of Houston Council Member-District D) and Takasha Francis (Director of City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods). Both will share words at the event, along with other local government officials and community leaders who are expected to attend.

Through this development, partners and other stakeholders alike will work towards inspiring individuals from all walks of life while working together towards reinvesting in this historic neighborhood that is filled with ample hope and promise. A development like Grand Park Square will mark the beginning of a powerful change and is one that is seeking to inspire individuals to make their own contribution to help elevate this wonderful neighborhood to greater heights, and more importantly, help the neighborhood obtain the appropriate recognition it deserves.

Greater OST/South Union’s proximity to world-class medical, educational, and cultural institutions makes it possible to create an urban plan community that is attractive to prospective buyers. Grand Park Square will include modern homes that are attractively priced. Keeping homes within this development at an attractive price is essential to the cause of empowering South Union. The development will be created with community members in mind, ensuring the integrity of OST/South Union will be maintained.

The partners involved in this development will help lay the foundation to start an important conversation about giving back and discussing the power of progress and how communities like OST/South Union can be impacted by such change. This, in time, will inspire economic growth, and ultimately empower community members for a better future.

“The future of Houston is dynamic and will forever change the landscape of not only the great state of Texas but the entire nation,” said Kevan Shelton, co-founder of Park Street Homes, building partner for the Grand Park Square development. “From the innovations in the largest medical center in the world to the ground breaking technology that will be created in the city’s innovation district, Houston is on fire. The development decisions we make now will usher in the next generation of communities in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Kevan, along with two other key developers and investors – his wife Ayesha Shelton, co-founder of Park Street Homes, and Junious Williams IV, managing partner of Grand Park Square LLC and Stradford Capital Partners – will come together to ensure the urban plan development is able to reach its purpose of reenergizing the community.

Kevan has managed and completed over 1,000 construction projects, totaling in excess of $150 million in value. Junious is a seasoned developer and has managed retail, multifamily, and land developments valuing over 100 million dollars in and around the Greater Houston area. Ayesha, a licensed Realtor, has created and developed formidable relationships with a range of community members and leaders to be able to grow Park Street Homes as a prominent builder in South Union and throughout the city.

Together, their expertise will be key in making certain that the development will be able to create a lasting, positive impact for the individuals that have lived in the community for generations. For these partners, producing a new development is not only a professional endeavor to initiate and eventually complete. This is a personal journey that matters so much to each of them.

For one, Kevan was born and raised in the neighboring community of Riverside Terrace/Third Ward. His family has been members of the surrounding community for three generations.

The Grand Park Square team is determined to reinvigorate the community through Grand Park Square and continue the legacy of this historic community. All three partners are University of Houston alumni. Cougar pride certainly surrounds this urban planned development. All have friends and close loved ones that continue to reside here. The partners are seeking to preserve the heritage of OST/South Union and empower the community through this vital investment; an investment they hope will provide the community with economic and financial stability for the future. For the team, building the community and creating a sense of pride is essential to their cause as humanitarians and business owners.

“Grand Park Square is the first urban planned community and our goal is to recreate the suburban home buying experience in an urban setting,” says Junious of the development. “Additionally, I can’t overstate how important our investors are to us and this project. We are incredibly lucky to have the investor support we’ve received from friends and family members. Their trust and support has allowed Kevan, Ayesha, and I the opportunity to chase our dreams and make an impact in our community,”

Essentially, one of the most significant reasons for starting this development is to return the favor; to say thank you. What a better way to retain the heart and essence of OST/South Union than by strengthening families and creating homes that will inspire a sense of community. That is their mission and they will work tirelessly to achieve this goal and ensure the community is reinvigorated through Grand Square Park.