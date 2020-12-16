Local Nonprofit Partners with Third Ward Businesses to Give the Gift of Mobility

ABOVE: Partners hook up to “Give the Gift of Mobility” at inaugural Christmas Giveback Family Fun Five Mile Bike Ride

On Saturday, December 12th, media personality and philanthropist Simply.Tennille, along with the I’m Just Saying Live Morning Show Crew, Annual Underwear Affair (AUA) and Bar 5015 partnered to “Give the Gift of Mobility” during their inaugural Christmas Giveback Family Fun Five Mile Bike Ride. The event served as a fun way for cyclists of all ages and Third Ward businesses to participate in giving children new bicycles in underserved communities.

“We were super excited to have teamed up with Bar 5015 for a Christmas Giveback Bike Giveaway and Family Fun Ride this year,” stated Simply.Tennille. “This event provided a means of mobility for children in underserved areas whose family may not own a vehicle as well as add some Christmas cheer this holiday season.”

With the help of sponsors such as Bar 5015, Scoots TX, EADO Big Boy Toys, Houston Forward Times, Ray’s BBQ, AXELRAD, OST Liquors and many more, the Christmas Giveback gave the “Gift of Mobility” to 20 kids, including an 8-year-old boy who received a bike for the very first time in his life.

“Being able to collect and donate 20 bikes is beyond amazing to me especially for our first time,” said Simply.Tennille. “We reached our goal to extend some holiday cheer and give back the Gift of Mobility to children in underserved communities, especially during a pandemic! We are definitely doing it again next year.”

The five-mile mapped bike ride kicked off at Bar 5015, with several participants on different modes of mobility, including bicycles, 3-wheeled automatic trike scooters, Segway scooters and runners, going along the Third Ward community with a rest stop at Emancipation Park for water and snacks. The participants finished their journey at Bar 5015.

