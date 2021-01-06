Local Nonprofits Provide Holiday Cheer to Students in South Union and OST

This past holiday season, OST/South Union GO Neighborhood, the OST/South Union Health Improvement Partnership (OHIP) worked in collaboration with H-E-B and the Southeast Houston Transformation Alliance to give back to the community in a significant way.

Neighborhood Recovery Community Development Corporation is the convening agency for OST/South Union GO Neighborhood. Leaders of the Southeast Houston Transformation Alliance (SEHTA) and OST/South Union Health Improvement Partnership (OHIP) are leading the way to provide the residents and community partners with programs and services that address multiple economic, health, and safety concerns in the community.

“It’s always great to give back. That’s what our program is all about,” said OST/South Union GO Neighborhood, Neighborhood Recovery CDC Community Coordinator Gwendolyn Fedrick and OHIP Community Health Improvement Liaison Jennifer Anderson. “When you see the smiles on the kid’s faces after they receive their snack pack, it lets us know that we are doing our part to fuel the community.”

The collaborating organizations provided 500 students from the OST and South Union neighborhoods with Snack Packs filled with eats and treats during the holiday break.

Food insecurity is high in this neighborhood located south of Old Spanish Trail and north of Loop 610 South.

Students were able to pick up snacks at select locations throughout the community, including; Missionary Village Apartments, Beacon of Light Trinity Church and the Houston Texans YMCA.