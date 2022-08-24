Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz

ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records)

On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.

The 4th Annual Back-to-School Shopping Spree Experience kicked off in June when Dixon and celeb friends took to social media to let fans know to nominate children close to them who extend good behavior, great conduct, and good grades, but just don’t quite have the means to have a successful school year. With over 50 submissions, 3 students were chosen: Rylan Woolridge – 10th grade, Steven Dues Jr. – 9th grade, and Brooklyn Brown – 6th grade.

“Good afternoon! My daughter deserves this shopping spree as she is an honor roll student and recently passed her star test with flying colors. We have been through a lot,” one nomination read. “We were recently staying with family and have had to relocate. She is going to a new school this year for 6th grade. Please choose my daughter, as it would mean so much going into a new school.”

With the amount of success Dixon has had in his career, having launched the careers of Big Moe, the Screwed Up Click, and various notables in Houston, he has always made it his duty to pour into the community and the youth. He wants to encourage kids to do their best in school and achieve their goals, which is why he chose such qualifications for the shopping spree.

Dixon and friends plan to continue giving back to their Houston Community for years to come.