Logan University Partners with Houston Community College for 2+2 and 2+4 Agreements

In an effort to better serve students intending to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology, or a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, Logan University recently announced they have established two articulated program agreements with Houston Community College (HCC).

The 2+2 agreement allows students to earn their Associate of Science degree from HCC, then transfer seamlessly into Logan University’s Bachelor of Science in Human Biology degree program. The 2+4 agreement allows HCC students who completed their Associate of Science degree to enter Logan University’s Bachelor of Science in Life Science (BSLS) program to complete the remaining credits toward their bachelor’s degree and the admissions requirements for the Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) program.

“This transfer agreement represents a significant opportunity for Houston Community College students who are interested in pursuing a career in chiropractic,” said Zach Schroeder, instructional quality specialist at Houston Community College. “By providing a clear pathway to advanced study at Logan University, this agreement will help students achieve their career goals and contribute to the growing demand for qualified health care professionals.”

Once the first year’s coursework in the DC program has been completed, credits will be transferred back to complete the bachelor’s degree. This allows students to earn their associates, bachelor’s, and doctorate degrees in six years.

“Logan’s Bachelor of Science in Human Biology degree has been ranked by Intelligent in the list of top higher education programs in the United States,” said April Taylor, DBA, JD, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at Logan University. “The fully online program presents an excellent opportunity for students seeking to enter health science professions. They are able to complete an online degree offering rigor and academic excellence, while maintaining flexible scheduling needs.”

Students applying to Logan University’s programs under either of these program agreements will qualify for a waived application fee.

“We’re honored to partner with another top-notch institution to provide students in Texas with high-quality educational opportunities,” said Kristina Petrocco-Napuli, DC, MS, FICC, FACC, Dean of the College of Chiropractic at Logan University. “The ability to fast-track education is extremely beneficial in today’s competitive workforce landscape. This partnership benefits both schools and provides a direct career path into chiropractic or another health sciences field.”

HCC is an open-admission, public institution of higher education offering a high-quality, affordable education throughout the Houston, Texas area. To learn more about HCC’s programs, please visit hccs.edu/programs/areas-of-study. To learn more about the Human Biology or Doctor of Chiropractic programs at Logan University, please visit logan.edu/academics.