Incredible looks from the 95th Annual Academy Awards. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Houston Fashion Designer Chasity Sereal Puts Her “Growing... March 8, 2023 Fashion Finds from the 29th Annual Screen Actors... March 8, 2023 Showstopping Fashion Finds March 1, 2023 February Fashion Finds February 22, 2023 Rihanna Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Fashion February 15, 2023 Fashions from the 2023 Grammy Awards February 8, 2023 Fashion Found Out and About February 1, 2023 Fashions from the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards January 25, 2023 Fashion was Found at the 80th Annual Golden... January 18, 2023 Fashion Finds on the Court January 11, 2023