Fashion

Looks from the 95th Annual Academy Awards

by Grace Boateng
Incredible looks from the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

