Looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards

by Grace Boateng
Some of our favorite Hollywood figures attended the Fashion Trust US Awards in magnificent monochrome looks.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Storm Reid attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Aurora James attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Ciara attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Kiersey Clemons attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)

