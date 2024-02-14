Love of African American Caregivers for Black History Month

African American men and women have become family caregivers. It is a universal role, without gender, that most of us will experience at some point.

While many day-to-day aspects of the caregiving experience are familiar to most—activities of daily living, doctor’s appointments, health, and dental care—each family caregiver has a unique account of what caregiving presents.

In recognition of Black History Month, let us salute current and former family caregivers. The stressful days and nights are not understood by those who have not had to care for someone. Many on the outside looking in only have a snippet view of the sense of duty that is sacrificed.

As far back as I can remember, I lived with family members who took care of each other. It was the expectation and the norm. African American family caregivers have distinctive challenges and should be supported by their own. They can consist of limited or no transportation, financial strain due to low wages, and health care disparities. In many of the situations, African American family caregivers remain resilient and dedicated to caring for loved ones.

As Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate, if you know a family caregiver, find ways to honor them during Black History Month. Then remember the role does not dissolve after February ends.

Support African American Caregivers all year long. Buy lunch, send a greeting card, sit with the care recipient so the primary caregiver can take a break…please and thank you.

Be safe! Be well!

Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman is a retired registered nurse and case manager, CEO of Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate and author of From the Lens of Daughter, Nurse, and Caregiver: A Journey of Duty and Honor, and The Black Book of Important Information for Caregivers.

Website: www.cynthiajhickman.com