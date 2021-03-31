Ludacris Sets Animated Series Inspired By Daughter at Netflix

Ludacris has partnered with Netflix and has a new animated series coming to the streaming network this winter. Ludacris is the creator and executive producer of “Karma’s World,” a cartoon show inspired by his oldest daughter Karma.

The Fast & Furious star spoke with USA Today about the show and how he incorporated some of the encouraging advice he gives his three girls into the project.

“I thought about all the things – not only that I went through as a child – but my daughters [as well]. I use them as my springboard for everything, so I have a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old as well as my 19-year-old so I think I’m almost a professional at parenting and understanding the different phases that not only human beings, but young girls go through. It’s just all about being there for them and loving them and letting them know that they can accomplish anything that they want to in the world,” explained the rapper.

“Karma’s World” will also feature a children’s musical soundtrack that will not only educate and entertain but Luda made sure that parents could jam along with their kids too. Original songs in “Karma’s World” will address topics like self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination and leadership.

“A lot of kids love the present-day songs that are on the Hot 100 charts. ‘Karma’s World’ music will be able to compete against those songs that are on the Hot 100 charts. So yes, this is definitely children’s music, but it’s revolutionary children’s music in that it sounds current. What I’m saying is the parents will probably like the songs even more than the children,” he shared with USA Today.

Karma is also involved with the creation of the music and looks to expand on her family’s talents. The Disturbing Tha Peace boss also explained that he initially tried to deter her from stepping into the booth.

It kicked off in terms of her coming into my studio and saying she wanted to rap, and I kind of kicked her out, but she was so insistent that one day I had to sit her down and have a father-daughter talk,” Luda said.

“I was letting her know if she wanted to do music, she has to talk about what goes on in her world the same way Daddy talks about what goes on in his world. We just decided that she can change the world with her music, the same way, humbly speaking, that Daddy has changed the world and made a niche for himself with his music,” added the “Southern Hospitality” rapper.

In addition to “Karma’s World,” Netflix plans to release more than 50 new original movies and TV shows aimed at kids and families throughout this year.