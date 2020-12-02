Lying and Denying Have Become the Mantra of Trump Republicans

Trump and members of the Republican Party are sore losers.

They have filed 41 cases of voter fraud and election tampering and have had 27 of the cases denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn, according to NBC News.

The president held a meeting a weeks ago with some of his Republican operatives to see if there was a light at the end of the tunnel and a path to victory. I believe he was told that it was dark in that tunnel.

Meanwhile states are certifying their election results as true and accurate declaring Biden the winner.

Also, 2 weeks ago Mr. T terminated Chris Krebs, cybersecurity and infrastructure agency chief, for his highly inaccurate remarks about voter integrity.

“Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.”

We have heard this Bible verse many times. Being truthful was something we learned to do when we were children. If we told an untruth, we would be chastised for it.

As adults, we grew to realize that lying had repercussions and they were not good. In order not to deal with the ramifications of lying, just tell the truth. Be honest!

That is exactly what Chris Krebs did. He told the truth.

In a tweet, Krebs said, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend today. Secure tomorrow.”

Many in both parties are applauding the job that Krebs did.

In recent memory, we can’t forget the tampering by the Russians in the 2016 presidential election. Despite the Russian interference, Hillary Clinton conceded graciously to Mr. T.

Then president Barack Obama did not make any attempts to thwart a smooth transition of power. Denise Turner Roth was the GSA (General Services Administration) administrator when Donald Trump won the 2016 election. She said, “I was the GSA administrator under President Barack Obama. On the day after the presidential election in 2016, I ascertained that Donald Trump had won. My determination was based on several factors.”

Records indicated those factors included Trump’s clear margin of victory and the states validating the results.

Now in 2020, Mr. T cannot accept the fact that he will not receive a second term to be president of this country. Mr. T, sadly but factually, it is what it is. You lost.

There are those in the Republican Party who are telling him that it is over.

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland said, “Trump is making the U.S. look like a banana republic.”

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and a Trump supporter said, “Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.”

He made these comments recently on the ABC program, This Week. Others like Senators Mitt Romney from Utah and Susan Collins from Maine have also made statements telling the president that his time is up.

It is slowly but surely becoming a reality to Mr. T and his loyalists that their sour grapes approach to contesting this election is not working. He is on the outside looking in and there is no chance. Bring on Little Anthony and the Imperials so the outgoing president can hear that song, “I’m on the Outside Looking in.”

Time is on the side of Joe Biden. The sand in the hourglass is coming out which means this president will have to make some alternative plans. He will have a change of address.

Finally, current GSA administrator Emily W. Murphy provided ascertainment papers that said Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. She gave up the stalling tactic and realized the inevitable, which is Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States of America.

Now, will the Republican Party come onboard?