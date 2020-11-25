Madison HS Teacher Named Health Education Teacher of the Year

Madison High School teacher Paula Ceaser has been named as a recipient of the 2020 K-12 Health Education Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (TAHPERD).

TAHPERD acknowledges educators for their accomplishments and professionalism in the disciplines of health, physical education, recreation, and dance. The award is in recognition of her excellence, leadership, and outstanding representation of the teaching profession.

“We are incredibly proud of Ms. Ceaser’s accomplishment and dedication to her students,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Empowering students to pursue health and wellness through our various curriculum offerings is a top priority in HISD. I am thrilled to see Ms. Ceaser’s work recognized at the state level.”

Ceaser has taught physical education at Madison High School for 12 years and serves as a department chair and a lead teacher for HISD, helping to shape the district’s curriculum for health and physical education. Ceaser said her role has allowed her to bring new opportunities and ideas to her students, from archery and fishing to participation in a grant with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to promote adolescent health initiatives.

“I thoroughly enjoy bringing great ideas to life here at Madison,” said Ceaser. “It is rewarding when I see students making better decisions like eating healthy or deciding to exercise in their neighborhoods – especially during this pandemic.”

Ceaser will be recognized at TAHPERD’s 97th Annual Convention, which will be held virtually, on Dec. 4, 2020, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.