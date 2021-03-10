Maia Chaka, an HBCU Graduate, Has Been Added to the NFL Roster as First Black Woman Game Official

For the first time in the 100+ year history of the National Football League, Maia Chaka was announced as the first black woman added to the roster as a game official.

In a statement Chaka said, “I am honored to be selected as an NFL official.”

She went on to say, “…But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka is an HBCU graduate who earned a bachelor’s in education from Norfolk State University. She started with high school game officiating and eventually moved on to college games.

Chaka was selected to be a part of an NFL officiating development program seven years ago and had been working towards this goal. She got on the field experience through the development program as an official during some of the NFL preseason games. She isn’t new to making history either. In 2014 she made history as “one of the first women officials to work an FBS bowl game – the Fight Hunger Bowl between Washington and BYU.”

TEMPE, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Referee Maia Chaka officiates the game between the Arizona Hotshots and the San Diego Fleet during the second half of the Alliance of American Football game at Sun Devil Stadium on March 24, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/AAF/Getty Images)

The news came to her on March 1st via her mentor Wayne Mackie, NFL vice president of officiating evaluation and development.

Chaka recalled to reporters, “He [Mackie] goes, ‘Welcome to the National Football League,’ and I just went nuts. I asked him, ‘Hey are you punking me, you’ve gotta be kidding me,’ because I’ve been at it for so long; I just never thought the day would come. I just enjoyed working.”

That’s a great way to kick off Women’s History Month.

Chaka hopes her journey will inspire her students to chase their dreams.

“I just want them to know if you have a passion for something and if you have a drive for something, don’t let it hold you back just because you think that something may give you some type of limitation,” Chaka said. “Just continue to work hard and always, always, always just follow your dreams.”

Congratulations, Maia Chaka!