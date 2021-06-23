Managing Your Anger

Speaking Mental Health

Forward Times Mental Health Advisors

So what is anger and what to do about it? Anger is a natural and very common emotion that everyone faces. It is a response to other emotions and usually stems from fear or feeling that you have lost control over certain areas of your life.

Anger is known to have some connection to mental and physical distress. If it becomes too intense it can lead to mental and physical illnesses such as high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, strokes, heart attacks, headaches. Anger can even cause problems with your job and relationships. Knowing how to manage anger may help to alleviate some of those physical illnesses and increase mental and physical well-being.

Change your perspective!

Identify and describe the underlying event that caused you to be angry and reflect on the specific thoughts you had that brought on your anger.

Call out your feelings!

List any emotions that evolved when you had those specific thoughts you previously identified.

Get out of your feelings!

What parts of your thought processes above are based on facts? What parts are based on assumptions? When you separate facts from fiction, you would then be able to adjust your feelings. Take some time to realize what you should do to feel less angry. Think about what you need for others to do to help you feel less angry. Keep in mind that you can only control your own actions, but knowing what you need from others could help to begin a new process in assertively advocating for yourself.

Going through these steps could help to change your perspective, feelings, and behaviors when you begin to feel angry.

Dr. Angela M. Powell is a Licensed Professional Counselor and owner of Progressive Counseling & Consulting, LLC., specializing in youth trauma, anxiety, and depression.

