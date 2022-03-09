Fashion

March Fashion Finds…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

This week’s fashion finds feature blocks of color…one could even say the looks were solid.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Lupita Nyong’o
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Zoë Kravitz attends “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Colman Domingo
Zendaya
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds…

February Fashion Finds…

Fashion Finds…

Fashion Finds…

Fashion Legend André Leon Talley Passes Away at...

This Week in Fashion: Tracee Ellis Ross

Fashion Finds…

Fashion Finds…

End of the Year Fashion Finds…

Black Is Brilliant: De Beers Showcases Designers