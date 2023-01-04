Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc. set to host 3rd annual event for scholarship and mentoring fundraiser

“Mardi Gras with the QUES” is back, and it is bigger and better than ever!

Join the Brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc., as the Humble Civic Center will be transformed and everyone will be magically taken from New Orleans to Houston in one exciting and festive night!

That’s right!

The 3rd Annual “Mardi Gras with the QUES” Scholarship Fundraiser will be held on March 11, 2023, from 7 pm – 1 am, at the Humble Civic Center, located at 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble, TX 77338.

Come party with a purpose, celebrate, and have an extremely good time, as the group is hosting a festive, New Orleans Style party, with the primary purpose of helping raise money towards much-needed scholarships for deserving youth and some impactful mentoring programs.

The Bridge Builder Charity Foundation is based upon the conviction that an education is essential to a healthy thriving community. The Foundation provides a bridge for members of our community who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfill their educational goals and build a successful future. Last year, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation provided more than $10,000 in scholarships to deserving young students in pursuance of their college dreams.

Your support of this event could be the bridge that builds a young person’s future.

All the donations and proceeds from this event will go directly towards helping enrich the lives of the young men in our Omega Gentleman Youth Academy and fund the Scholarships Awards Program for post-secondary students.

Attendees will enjoy delicious food, delightful libations, dynamic music, and have a good ole’ Mardi Gras time like no other. This much-anticipated event will be filled with the festive sounds of Derrick D, The Unyt Band, along with a stunning performance by New Orleans’ own, National Recording artist Choppa. The Hustler’s Brass Band will also perform New Orleans 2nd Line featuring special Mardi Gras characters.

You truly don’t want to miss it!

Room blocks are available at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental, located at 15700 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Houston, Texas 77032 for the weekend. The room rates are $89 to $99 per night.

The group’s name is Mardi Gras with the QUES 2023.

You can also visit: https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1660063778056&key=GRP&app=resvlink, to reserve your room.

Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental

Start Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

End Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Please note you can also call 1-800-325-3535 and ask for the “Mardi Gras with the Que 2023” rate.

You can purchase tickets for the event or reserve a table (limited reserved seating) online at: https://www.bbcfinc.org/mardi-gras-2023. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Feel free to contact Darwin Dawson at 504-234-1933 or email him at darwinedawson@gmail.com to get situated today!

If you have NEVER been to an exciting party with a purpose, then you have NEVER been to a party hosted by the Northside QUES! Hope to see your face in the place!

On February 15, 2020, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation, Inc. and the Brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted their 2nd Annual “Mardi Gras with the Ques” event at the Greer & Lowdermilk Conference Center in north Houston. Over 500 people came out to celebrate and have an extremely fun time, as the group hosted a festive New Orleans Style party for the primary purpose of helping fund much-needed scholarships for deserving youth and some impactful mentoring programs.

In 2019, the Bridge Builder Charity Foundation awarded a total 12 scholarships in the amount of $500 each to students, totaling $6,000. In 2020, over $10,000 in scholarships were awarded based off the generous contributions of event sponsors, table sponsors and overall attendees.

2020’s event featured New Orleans National Recording Artists, PARTNERS-N-CRIME; the festive sounds of Derrick D; a stunning performance by the Hustler’s Brass Band; as well as a New Orleans 2nd Line with Special Mardi Gras characters.

Attendees enjoyed delicious food, dynamic music and libations, special thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka for making the event great all night because of their sponsoring “Mardi Gras with the Ques” and providing complimentary Tito’s Handmade Vodka all night for guests.