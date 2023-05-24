May Fashion Finds…

This week’s fashion finds include some of our favorites out and about in bold and beautiful looks. Laura Harrier, Photo courtesy of Laura Harrier’s IG @lauraharrier Ophély Mézino, Photo courtesy of Ophély Mézino’s IG @ophelymezinoof Tracee Ellis Ross, Photo courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross’s IG @traceeellisross Viola Davis, Photo courtesy of Viola Davis’s IG @violadavis 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Springtime Fashion Finds… May 17, 2023 Fashion Finds from the World Premiere of Disney’s... May 10, 2023 2023 Met Gala Fashion Finds May 3, 2023 Fashion Finds of April April 26, 2023 2023 Coachella Valley Music Fashion April 19, 2023 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards April 12, 2023 Spring Fashion has Sprung April 5, 2023 Looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards March 29, 2023 Spring Fashion Finds… March 22, 2023 Looks from the 95th Annual Academy Awards March 15, 2023