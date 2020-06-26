Mayor Reid Issues Mandatory Mask Order

Mayor Tom Reid issued an order requiring businesses to make masks mandatory in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the region. The order will be effective Sunday, June 28 at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, July 12, 11:59 p.m. unless otherwise extended.

The mask order, in parallel with the orders for all of Harris and Fort Bend counties which each include parts of the City of Pearland, states that all commercial businesses in the City of Pearland that offer goods or services to the public must implement a policy requiring all employees and visitors over the age of 10 to wear a face covering.

Face coverings include professional-grade and homemade masks, scarves, bandanas and handkerchiefs.

Businesses must post their policy in an obvious location to provide notice to employees and visitors of these health and safety requirements. The expectation is that businesses and patrons are already following such precautions or moving towards that. However, business who fail to develop, implement, and post this order could result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 per violation.

The mask order comes following the genuine and justified concern for the City’s increased case counts, rate of infection, and hospitalizations. In addition to the mandatory mask order, the City is also encouraging businesses and residents to continue social distancing and hand sanitizing.

In a letter addressed to the public on June 24, Mayor Tom Reid requested that residents following safety and hygiene measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“I myself am following these guidelines because I care about this great community,” the mayor said. “I want to do everything in my personal power to protect it for future generations.”

For more information, including a copy of the full mandatory mask order, visit pearlandtx.gov/coronavirus.