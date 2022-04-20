Mayor Sylvester Turner Announces the Return of Make Music Day in Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging Houstonians of all musical abilities to participate in this year’s Make Music Day (MMD) in Houston. The participatory day-long celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the summer solstice, and longest day of the year.

Over 90 cities nationwide took part in last year’s celebration, further demonstrating the power of music to unite and uplift people, spread joy, and build community. The celebration reflects each city and features national programs, free performances, neighborhood serenades, patio and park music lessons, jam sessions, and music everywhere.

“The City of Houston is proud to once again be part of the international roster for Make Music Day,” said Mayor Turner. “Last year, we kicked off the celebration in partnership with the Consulate General of France in Houston alongside Houston icon Bun B and French rapper James the Prophet. I am once again inviting all Houstonians, of all musical abilities, to join us and bring music to our neighborhoods, offices and communities on this celebratory day of music.”

MMD began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Houston is once again partnering with the Consulate General of France in Houston, and will encourage more than half of the countries represented by Houston’s Consular Corps to participate in the global event.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) continues to seek new ways to support Houston’s music industry. MOCA is grateful to also partner with Houston’s Professional Musicians’ Association (the local chapter of the American Federation of Musicians) who is providing funding for its members for this global event.

“In the last couple of years, our arts community, including musicians, has continued to bring joy and provided a way to reconnect through creativity, despite any adversity,” said Gracie Chavez, the first Music & Cultural Tourism Officer for the City of Houston. “We’re excited to share this magical experience across our neighborhoods. Music is not only the universal language, but also so vital to healing one another.”

“Local 65-699 is thrilled to partner again with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Music Performance Trust Fund and Make Music Alliance for Make Music Day around the world,” said Alex Navarro, President of The Houston Professional Musicians’ Association. “The last two years have been challenging. And sadly, the arts have been an industry that has suffered severely, but this musical celebration provides a vehicle to get our Houston musicians performing again and allows an opportunity for Houstonians to continue to support the arts and their local musicians. We are rolling up our sleeves along with these other great organizations and our Mayor’s Office to Make Music Houston!”

We encourage you to join Mayor Turner, our Consular Corps, Cultural Districts (Arts District Houston, East End Cultural District, Fifth Ward Cultural District, Houston Museum District, Midtown Cultural Arts & Entertainment District, Theater District Houston, Third Ward Cultural District) and many more for Make Music Houston.