Mayor Turner and Chief Finner Attend White House Public Safety Meeting

President Biden Praises Effectiveness of One Safe Houston Plan Funded by American Rescue Plan Act

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Troy Finner recently attended an invitation-only discussion on using American Rescue Plan funding to enhance public safety in communities challenged by rising crime over the last two years at the White House.

President Biden believes that Americans deserve to feel safe no matter where they live, and he is committed to using every tool at his disposal to fight violent crime. Keeping our communities safe is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration.

Following the closed-door meeting that included a handful of the nation’s leading mayors and police chiefs, President Joe Biden praised Mayor Turner for his effective use of ARP funds to help reduce crime. The mayor has invested ARP money for overtime to put 125 more officers on the streets, create comprehensive programs to address domestic violence, mental health and help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter our community.

On February 2, Mayor Turner announced the One Safe Houston initiative, a $50 million investment funded by the American Rescue Plan that focuses on four key areas:

Violence Reduction and Crime Prevention

Crisis Intervention, Response and Recovery

Youth Outreach Opportunities

Key Community Partnerships

“I thanked the president for the federal funding, and I assured him we were using it wisely. Listening to President Biden today, it is clear that his administration is paying attention to our success in Houston using ARP to reduce violent crime,” said Mayor Turner. “The results speak for themselves. Crime is going down in Houston, and they have taken note of that nationally. We want the people of the city of Houston to feel safe.”

“I thought it was a positive meeting,” said Chief Finner. “Houston is focusing on violent crime, boosting mental health response and how we address the issue of domestic violence- DART) which unfortunately can have fatal consequences. One Safe Houston is how you reduce crime. It is not solely left up to the police. One Safe Houston is a holistic plan, and the ARP funds are certainly helping us in the city of Houston.”