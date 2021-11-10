State & Local

Mayor Turner Announces 24th Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration

by Forward Times Staff
Mayor Turner Announces 24th Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration     HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner invites Houston residents to attend the 24th annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 11 at City Hall.

This year, the celebration returns to an in-person event following 2020’s virtual program. The Master of Ceremonies and Keynote Speaker will be Daniel P. Moran, retired United States Marine Corps Platoon Commander.

In addition to the 21-Gun Salute and Moment of Silence honoring the signing of the World War I Armistice, this year the City is honored to host the Remembering Our Fallen 9/11 Traveling Memorial. This emotional exhibit includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military who have fallen since 9/11/2001. 
WHAT: The 24th annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration
WHEN: Thursday, November 11
10 a.m.: Ceremony begins
11:00 a.m.: Ceremony ends with a 21-Gun Salute and Moment of Silence
11:30 a.m.: Houston Salutes American Heroes Parade
WHERE: City Hall
901 Bagby St., 77002
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Public Parking is free in the Theater District Tranquility Parking Garage. Please use entrances #2 and #5.
Media parking will begin at 400 block of McKinney on the southbound curb.
SPONSORS: HCA Houston Healthcare, Humana, Raising Cane’s, Republic Services, McDonalds, The New 93Q Country, Houston’s Eagle 106.9/107.5, Country Legends 97.1, Yellow Footprints Coffee Company
Home to more than 250,000 veterans, Houston has the second largest veteran population in the country. Houston’s first Veterans Day parade was held in 1998 to honor John Glenn and the space agency’s 40 years of reaching for the stars. 
