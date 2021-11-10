Mayor Turner Announces 24th Annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner invites Houston residents to attend the 24th annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 11 at City Hall.



This year, the celebration returns to an in-person event following 2020’s virtual program. The Master of Ceremonies and Keynote Speaker will be Daniel P. Moran, retired United States Marine Corps Platoon Commander.



In addition to the 21-Gun Salute and Moment of Silence honoring the signing of the World War I Armistice, this year the City is honored to host the Remembering Our Fallen 9/11 Traveling Memorial. This emotional exhibit includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military who have fallen since 9/11/2001.