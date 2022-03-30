Mayor Turner Announces Appointment of Housing and Community Development Director

Mayor Sylvester Turner has appointed Keith W. Bynam as director of the City of Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD). Director Bynam has served as interim director since September 2021.

During his leadership, HCDD has received several accolades, including the 2022 Strategic Partner of the Year Award by the Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum Committee and gained national recognition for implementation of the Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which to date has issued more than $275 million to more than 70,000 families.

“Few people have demonstrated as strong a commitment to our city as Director Bynam,” said Mayor Turner. “For the last 30 years, Keith has dedicated his career to ensuring all Houstonians have a home they can afford in a place they can thrive. His passion for the job and the people we serve can be witnessed in the many improvements made to neighborhoods throughout our city – from parks, community centers to new home developments and flood mitigation.”

Bynam’s career with the City of Houston spans three decades, during which he has worked with virtually all aspects of Housing and Community Development. Immediately prior to being named interim director, Bynam served as the department’s Deputy Director of Compliance.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Mayor Turner, who has made affordable housing one of his top priorities,” said Director Bynam. “I am excited to lead HCDD and continue working toward an equitable Houston where all Houstonians have access to affordable homes and supportive services.”

Director Bynam is a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In addition to serving as director of HCDD, Bynam also serves as president of the Southwest Harris County Municipal Utility District and Parliamentarian of the Southern University Alumni Houston Chapter.

He is a former president of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators Houston chapter and the Fonmeadow Property Owners Association. Bynum is also active on various committees throughout the community.