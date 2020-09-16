EntertainmentFeatured

Mcdonald’s adds the Travis Scott Meal to Its Menu for a Limited Time

by Chelsea Lenora White
by Chelsea Lenora White 0 comment

Hip-Hop artist Travis Scott has embarked on something that has not been done since 1992 and the last person to do it was legendary basketball icon, Michael Jeffrey Jordan. Fast-food chain giant, McDonald’s recently announced that they were adding a Travis Scott meal to their menu for a limited time.

The Travis Scott Meal was made available at participating McDonald’s across the nation beginning last week on September 8th. This is the first time in 28 years that a celebrity’s name is being featured on the McDonald’s menu, which was previously done by the legendary Michael Jordan.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Missouri City, Texas native, Travis Scott in a written statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

From September 8th until October 4th, McDonald’s will be offering Scott’s favorite meal across the United States as the rapper and restaurant giant will also be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program. Fans of Scott can order The Travis Scott meal, in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the Drive-Thru, or through the McDonald’s app.

The Travis Scott meal includes the fresh beef Quarter Pounder®* with Cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries® with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite®. The meal will be selling for $6.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu – we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied

Quanell X Calls for the Resignation of HCC...

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Receives NNPA 2020 National...

Gladys Verzuz Patti Was Grown Folks’ Business

Naomi Osaka is the US Open Women’s Singles...

Missouri City’s Newly Hired City Manager Odis Jones...

Colon Cancer is Preventable, Though African Americans have...

Civil Rights Icon Benjamin Chavis to Host Weekly...

Homegrown: Tay Powers

Police Reform NOW!