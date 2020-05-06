Megan Thee Stallion ‘Cried’ When She Learned Beyoncé Hopped On ‘Savage Remix’

Megan Thee Stallion was as hyped as we were about Beyoncé jumping onto her hit single, “Savage.”

The Houston rapper stopped by Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio to reveal just how the collaboration with Queen Bey came about and what she thought when she heard Beyoncé blessing her track.

“I got a call one day and they were like, ‘Yeah…Beyoncé’s gonna do a remix of ‘Savage,’” she told host Ebro Darden. “I was like, ‘Shut the f— up!’ I didn’t believe it.”

Meg kept her surprise to herself, respecting Beyoncé’s method of working in silence. “I didn’t even tell my best friend,” she said proudly.

The 25-year-old rapper revealed that even after getting confirmation that the remix was happening, she was still in shock when the song was released.

“I knew the song was coming out, but, it was still like, ‘Is it really gonna drop? Are we doing this for real, for real?’ And I cried — like, I had to call my grandma,” she said.

For Meg, the remix represented a Texas-sized goal she’d had her entire life.

“It seemed like a dream,” she said. “But in the back of my head I just always knew that at some point in my life I had to do a song with Beyoncé.”

After the track came out, trending on social media immediately, Megan said she spoke with the Queen.

“She was just super supportive. Every time I see her she’s always telling me, ‘Keep going, keep going hard, you really got it. Do you,”’ she recalled.

“She’s somebody that really inspired me too, so just to know that Beyoncé even has heard any of my music, or has watched me as an artist come up, doing what I’m doing, and that she’s rocking with me enough to even do a song with me, that’s really something that touched my heart,” the rapper added. “I’ve looked up to Beyoncé since I was young.”

Meg also shared details of meeting Beyoncé for the first time. The two H-Town girls ushered in 2020 with an unforgettable party, she recalled.

“They had a New Year’s Eve party at the house. That was legit my first time meeting Beyonce,” Megan explained. “And, oh my God, we danced all night — I was really in there, cutting it up. I was like, ‘Wow, Beyoncé accepts my turn up! She likes ‘Ratchet Megs’ and I love it!”

No business was discussed that night, but based on Beyoncé’s actions it’s clear a bond was formed.

“I really can’t believe it, because being from Houston, Beyoncé is just Queen,” she concluded on Rap Life Radio. “That’s all you know. There’s no debate, there’s nothing else to say — who’s better than Beyoncé?”