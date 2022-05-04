Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Key to the City and Special Day in Houston

Megan Thee Stallion’s philanthropic endeavors were commemorated in her hometown of Houston this weekend with a key to the city, as well as a proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner designating May 2 as a special day in the artist’s honor.

Speaking on the presenting of the key and the Megan Thee Stallion Day designation, Turner looked ahead to the continued growth of the three-time Grammy winner’s art and humanitarianism.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said Sunday. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

May 2 also marks the birthdays of Megan’s mother and grandmother, both of whom were touchingly remembered during Sunday’s ceremony. The ceremony was preceded by the awarding of $5,000 each from Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation to three people in need.

Marking the special moment on Instagram alongside a number of photos from Sunday’s ceremony, Megan thanked the mayor and vowed to continue giving back “to the city that made me who I am today.”

Unveiled in February, the aforementioned Pete and Thomas Foundation—named after Megan’s late parents—takes a three-part approach focusing on needs of the education, housing, and health variety. The foundation’s stated mission is to “catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change” in Houston and elsewhere.

Last December, Megan received the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award. When accepting the honor, Megan dedicated the moment to her late grandmother.