Megan Thee Stallion Leads Crowd in “My Body, My Motherf***ing Choice” Chant at Glastonbury

ABOVE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Glastonbury performance (Photo by Andy Ford for NME)

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected one’s choice to have an abortion as a constitutional right, Megan Thee Stallion slammed those decision-makers onstage at Glastonbury last Saturday.

“You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid ass men,” Meg said during her set at the U.K. festival, Billboard reported. “I mean, godd*mn. What else you want?”

She continued, giving a thumbs down to Texas, “Texas really embarrassing me right now — y’all know that’s my home state. And I want to have it on the record that the mother*cking hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bullsh*t that y’all campaigning for.”

It’s expected that abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states moving forward, including Texas.

The rapper then encouraged the Glastonbury audience to join her in a chant: “My body, my mother*cking choice!”

Last Friday Megan Thee Stallion reacted to the Roe v. Wade ruling on Twitter, where she shared a Bans Off Our Bodies infographic and wrote, “The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”