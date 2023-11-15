Megan Thee Stallion Returns to her Alma Mater to Recognize Recipients of the Flamin’ Hot Scholarship Fund

Megan Thee Stallion recently returned to her alma mater, Texas Southern University (TSU), to surprise select graduating seniors with the Flamin’ Hot scholarship fund totaling $175,000.

While on campus, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist recognized the recipients of the scholarship, attended a Hump Day pep rally with TSU’s Ocean of Soul marching band, and sat down for a fireside chat with TSU Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Tracy Clemons.

Earlier this fall, Flamin’ Hot announced its partnership with the Grammy-winning artist and Hot Girl Dean of Admissions to launch Flamin’ Hot University, an online curriculum with courses on food, fashion, and lifestyle. Part of the funding comes from the exclusive Flamin’ Hot University merchandise line, created by fashion designer Melody Ehsani with input from Megan, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

“Megan Thee Stallion has been an ambassador for education and for Texas Southern University since she began her journey on our campus,” said interim president Dr. Mary Evans Sias. “She is an example of perseverance and commitment to education to which our students relate considerably. It was an exciting opportunity for our students, faculty, staff, and Board to welcome her back home for a day. We are excited to partner with her in this investment that addresses student debt at her alma mater in a meaningful way. We look forward to the opportunity for continued partnership.”

The scholarship fund will impact more than 20 selected graduating seniors. Megan Thee Stallion graduated from TSU in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in health administration.