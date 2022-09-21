Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Host Inaugural Youth Leadership Conference and STEM Program

The Men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Houston Coalition of Omega’s) recently held their Inaugural Youth Leadership Conference (YLC) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Program on Saturday, September 17th, at the historical Booker T. Washington High School, located at 4205 Yale Street.

This year’s conference was hosted by the Mu Mu Nu graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the theme for the one-day conference was LIFTING AS WE CLIMB.

The group facilitated nearly 100 young students between the 7th to 12th grades.

The goal of the inaugural event was to motivate, encourage and edify our participants with uplifting topics during morning breakout sessions. They were also provided with hands-on-experience relative to being creative during the STEM workshop.