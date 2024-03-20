Men’s Track & Field Dominates 72nd TSU Relays

The Texas Southern men’s track & field team had a strong showing at the 72nd annual TSU Relays with 30-plus top-10 finishes this past weekend inside Durley Stadium.

TSU finished 1-3-5 in the 100 as Chaunzavia Lewis won the event in a time of 10.67 followed by William Perry (10.8) and Isaac Henderson (10.84). Michael Strange (49.28) and Kaseem (49.63) Ibraheem-Washington finished 3-4 in the 400 while Brandon Washington (1:54:52) finished second in the 800. Jose Gonzalez placed fourth (4:18.4) in the mile while Hilton Smith (14.7), Donyea Jarmon (14.79) and Chaunkiveon Lewis (15.) finished 2-3-4 in the 110-hurdles. TSU placed third (41.10) in the 4×100-meter relay and second (3:17.08) in the mile relay.

Donovan Brooks set a personal best of 6-0 to win the high jump while Adam Hines (PR-14-6), Joshua Goslee (14-0), Ian Charles (13-0) and Tyree Newman (12-6) placed 1-2-3-4.

Donyae Castaneda won the long jump in a personal best length of 24-5.5 while Blaine Nunn threw an outdoor-best 47-10 to place third in the shot put. Kellen Garion threw a mark of 45-7.75 for a personal best in the shot put as he placed fifth along with a personal best from Jaden Brooks (43-1 / 6th).

Brooks (152-0) and Garion (135-11) finished 2-5 in the discus as both were personal bests. Jalen Walker (155-10) won the hammer (155-10) along with a third-place and personal best throw from Garion (126-2). Malachi Byrd threw 118-4 feet in the javelin to place third followed by Jaylan Johnson (112-0 /4th) and Tyree Newman (106-4 / 5th).

The team is back in action this weekend with split squads at Rice (Victor Lopez Relays) and the annual Prairie View Relays.