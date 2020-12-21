METRO Holiday Schedule

Metro Transit Authority of Harris County sent this bulletin at 12/20/2020 02:00 PM CST

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, METRO will operate on the following schedule:

THURSDAY, DEC. 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE)

Local buses, METRORapid, Park & Ride and HOV/HOT lanes will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

FRIDAY, DEC. 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY)

Local bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.

METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride routes WILL NOT operate on this day.

All HOV/HOT lanes will be CLOSED on this day.

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 (NEW YEAR’S EVE)

Local buses, METRORapid, Park & Ride and HOV/HOT lanes will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 (NEW YEAR’S DAY)

Local bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

METRORapid will operate on a Sunday schedule.

METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride routes WILL NOT operate on this day.

All HOV/HOT lanes will be CLOSED on this day.

Additional Information for METRORail Customers

Please note, service from Fannin South Transit Center to Smith Lands Station along METRORail’s Red Line will be interrupted due to ongoing construction improvements. Free shuttle service will be provided in these areas. For more information click here.

METROLift Holiday Hours

METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. All subscription trips will be canceled.

Christmas Holiday 2020

To schedule trips for Friday, Dec. 25 through Monday, Dec. 28, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Thursday, Dec. 24, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Holiday 2021

To schedule trips for Friday, Jan. 1, through Monday, Jan. 4, you must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Thursday, Dec. 31, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may also schedule a trip from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day before you need to travel by using MACS at 713-739-4690 or online through the MACS-WEB paratransit trip planner.

All METRO buses and trains offer 100 percent accessible service. Route and schedule information is available on the Web 24/7 at RideMETRO.org.

RideStore and Lost & Found Hours

Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 (New Year’s Day) CLOSED

Customer Service Call Center Hours

To speak with a METRO customer service representative call 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD) Please note our holiday hours: