Michael Dangerfield Presents ‘The Pursuit and Protection of Peace’ Book Launch & Experience

ABOVE: On-stage discussion on ‘The Pursuit and Protection of Peace’ with (left to right) Toia Molden, Bryan Carroll, Michael Dangerfield, Tamara Dangerfield (Wife), and Archie Craft, II (Photo by: C Moshay Photography)

On Saturday, September 18th, Michael Dangerfield hosted, “The Pursuit and Protection of Peace”, Book Launch and Experience to showcase his body of work as an author at VGN Bae Studios.

The guests were introduced to Mr. Dangerfield’s work through interactive conversations, which included a panel discussion, audience Q&A Session, highlights from his books, “Reflections Of A Man”, “Reflections Of A Woman” and “Identity Crisis Averted” along with an intimate VIP experience granted to five men.

Special guests included Bryan Carroll of Ready to Love, Season 3, who is also an author and founder of A Father’s Love, an initiative focused on empowering men to grow during their journey of manhood through mentorship, support, and resources.

“The Pursuit of Protection of Peace was Absolutely Amazing! Not only was the objective of bringing awareness of the importance of mental health accomplished, but it was done so in a very elegant way” says, Michael Dangerfield.

Michael Dangerfield is a Licensed Professional Counselor, MEd, MA, LPC, NCC and owner of ALL IN THERAPY and WELLNESS, PLLC. As a mental health/human services professional, Michael has more than 15 years of experience, including U.S. military service, and more than 20 years of combined experience providing spiritual guidance to individuals and couples.

ABOUT MICHAEL DANGERFIELD’S WORK

Reflections of A Man: A Guided Memento (November 2018) – This guided journal serves as a platform to allow men to record their thoughts and present them in a meaningful way to others. The questions and prompts in the journal are specifically designed to challenge men to move beyond simple responses and to look within and share their innermost thoughts. Oh yes, men do have feelings too and they don’t always have to be shared aloud to be made known.

Mike autographs a copy of ‘Identity Crisis Averted’ for a supporter (Photo by: C Moshay Photography)

Bryan Carroll shows some brotherly love and support (Photo by: C Moshay Photography)