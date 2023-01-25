Michael Jackson Biopic To Be Directed By Training Day’s Antoine Fuqua

ABOVE: Director Antoine Fuqua poses for a photo during the photo call for ‘The Equalizer 2’ at Akademie der Kuenste as the Brandenburg Gate stand behind on August 8, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Antoine Fuqua is adding another film to his extensive resume.

Antoine Fuqua is confirmed to direct Michael, a Lionsgate drama telling the complex life story of the iconic singer Michael Jackson.

Sources say the film will highlight Jackson’s musical accomplishments starting with his earlier days in The Jackson 5 all the way to his ascension as a pop star juggernaut. The film has been in development since 2019 but production will begin later this year, after Fuqua wraps up The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” said Fuqua in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. He adds, “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Fuqua’s directing credits trace back to the ‘90s where he directed music videos for the likes of Toni Braxton, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Chanté Moore before his breakthrough film, Training Day.

In an interview with Deadline, Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group shared his confidence in Antoine making this a compelling project. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film,” said Drake.