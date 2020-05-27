Migos’ Quavo Celebrates High School Graduation by Dropping a New Song

Quavo walks it like he talks it and just revealed he’s officially a high school graduate.

The 29-year-old rapper shared his graduation photo on Instagram on Thursday, announcing he’s part of Berkmar High School’s class of 2020 in Lilburn, Georgia.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020,” Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, wrote in the Instagram caption. “We Lit 🔥Now What College Should I Go To? And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT 🔥🌊 BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY.”

Quavo finished his degree after returning to Berkmar from a hiatus. In 2009, the rapper was “a promising young football player who led the county in passing yards and completions,” but ended up dropping out of school before graduation, according to Rolling Stone.

“I couldn’t follow nobody’s rules,” Quavo told the publication. “I knew I was going to be somebody.”

Just after his announcement about graduating, Quavo and his group, Migos, dropped a new song called “Need It” featuring NBA YoungBoy.