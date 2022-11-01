Migos Rapper: Takeoff Shot and Killed at 28

According to TMZ, Takeoff, the third member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has died. The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Downtown Houston where he and Quavo were playing dice around 2.30 am; Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital. Quavo was unharmed.

Allegedly, the dice game was going as dice games go and as the situation escalated, bullets began to fly. Takeoff, who is normally quiet and calm remained such and ended up being the one catching a bullet from someone in his camp. This has not been confirmed, these are just statements from eyewitnesses. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo had posted a video earlier in the night, driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. He began rapping with Quavo and Offset, his uncle and cousin, respectively, in 2008 under the collective name Polo Club. In 2011, the trio released Juug Season, their debut mixtape as Migos.

Not only are we mourning this loss, but we are praying for his family and close friends. Another one of our talented artists is now gone too soon. This story is still developing.