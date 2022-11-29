Missing man, Delano Burkes’ body, found in Port of Houston, family confirms.

Mid-November, Delano Burkes went “missing” after a night out with his friends. The details surrounding his disappearance were very suspect. Here’s a brief overview of what we know:

Delano Burkes was with his friends

He goes over to another bar to use the restroom

His friends leave in his car without him

He is seen on cameras in the heights, running out of the bar and stumbling around

Unfortunately, we have no leads on why he ran out of the bar. Today, his family confirmed that his body had been found floating in the water at the Port of Houston.

Employees on a tugboat found him floating in the water Friday morning in the Houston Ship Channel, located in the 9600 block of High-Level Rd. Medical examiners also confirmed what Burkes’ family told FOX 26 early Monday afternoon.

The missing person case is now considered a homicide investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in this case if you have any information you’re urged to contact the police.

We are praying for the comfort of his family and close friends.